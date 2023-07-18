BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The snow in the Sierra Mountain Range is almost gone, but a nearly full Lake Isabella is the lasting benefit.

According to reports from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Isabella Lake currently sits at 94% capacity, and while more water continues to flow in, it’s not as much as earlier this year.

Only 3% of the Sierras are covered in snow as of Tuesday morning.

The water levels in the Kern River through Bakersfield are now slightly decreasing as water officials reduce the flow out of the dam.