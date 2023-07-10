BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Southern California company is leading the charge to chart a flight path for green aviation.

Universal Hydrogen, based in Hawthorne, has selected Mojave’s Air and Space Port as its new base for flight testing of its groundbreaking, zero-emission powertrain for regional airliners.

The ultimate goal is to prove to the world that hydrogen fuel cells could one day usher in sustainable, zero-emission air travel.

The company is testing the technology on a modified Dash-8 regional airliner. Its nickname? Lightning McClean.

One of its test flights took place in Moses Lake, Washington with attention focused on the performance of the right-side engine. That engine is powered by Universal Hydrogen’s zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain.

Loris Gilner, director of powertrain development and flight testing for Universal Hydrogen, says the goal is to make carbon-free aviation a reality.

“Aviation doesn’t have a credible roadmap to take care of its emissions,” Gilner said.

The company has completed nine successful test flights so far and for the next two years, test flights will originate from Mojave — a decades-long hotbed of privately funded aerospace research and development into space launch, space tourism and even hypersonic flight.

Mojave has been home to Voyager — the only place to fly around the world without refueling; Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipOne and SpaceShipTwo — the first rocket-powered aircraft to fly civilian astronauts to the edge of space; Masten Space Systems, which is developing lunar landers of tomorrow.

Tim Reid, CEO and General Manager of the Mojave Air and Space Port, says trying to decarbonize aviation is a major challenge because of the engines and fuels.

“If you’re going to test an aircraft, you need a test facility and Mojave is the premiere test site in the U.S.,” Reid said.

Hydrogen fuel is energy dense — three times the energy, by volume, of conventional jet fuel. Its only emission is water vapor. If the technology is validated, Gilner says, Universal Hydrogen will develop powertrain kits to retrofit existing regional airliners.

“You can come up with an airplane retrofit or design which is light enough to give us the range we need, which is not the case for batteries, because they’re too heavy for aviation,” Gilner said.

Commercial aviation is responsible for about 2.5% of global CO2 emission with most aircraft powered by jet gasoline, but industry analysts predict that by the middle of the 21st century, demand for flying could push aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 300% if drastic measures aren’t taken to reduce them.

Universal Hydrogen’s powertrain project has the backing of California’s efforts to cut carbon emissions, securing a $5 million grant from the state.

Private investors are buying in to the company’s concept as well with Universal Hydrogen taking in about $100 million for the project, Gilner said.