President Biden is in Poland Friday , focusing on the refugee and humanitarian crisis. The President also met with service members in the 82nd Airborne Division, who have been deployed to help bolster NATO’s eastern flank.

All of this as we learn more about a deadly bombing of a theater in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering. Ukrainian officials said some 300 people had died. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused NATO leaders of failing to save lives, pressing them to do more.

We wanted to know: Is the U.S. doing enough to support the people of Ukraine?

A majority of respondents do not believe the U.S. is doing enough to support Ukrainians as they continue to fight off the Russian invasion.

“Not our monkeys, not our circus.” Facebook user, Stan Sampson

“It is a difficult question as we do not need another war for the USA! BUT we must support them with everything we have to defend ourselves.” Facebook user, Mary Attwell

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.