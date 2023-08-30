BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ozempic could be the drug that can do it all.

The popular diabetes drug may also have the ability to help people fight addiction. Ozempic, and its competitor Wegovy, both contain semaglutide which regulates your blood sugar and makes you feel satisfied after eating.

Doctors have noticed that semaglutide can also reduce other cravings for alcohol, and drugs, even other compulsive behaviors like gambling.

Clinical trials have begun to test how Ozempic actually affects people’s habits around drinking and smoking.