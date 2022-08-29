BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — NASA has officially scrubbed today’s launch of Artemis 1. Engineers detected an issue with the third engine during a bleed procedure this morning, where some of the cryogenic propellant was sent to all four engines to get them to the proper temperature for start-up. The third engine failed to reach that temperature range. Also, a crack in the thermal protection system material on one of the ship’s flanges was spotted and will have to be examined. NASA’s next opportunity to launch comes on Friday with another possible window on Monday. The mission’s goal is to put the Orion crew capsule into a 42-day uncrewed orbit around the moon. If it all goes as planned, astronauts could orbit the moon in 2024, then attempt a moon landing in 2025 or 2026. A recent audit of Artemis found that $40 billion has already been spent on the program, with NASA projected to spend $93 billion through 2025.

We want to know: Is NASA’s Artemis program worth the $93 billion price tag?

No! The space program needs to be on the back burner during these hard economic times Karen Sullivan, Facebook User

If it is ultimately going to be a part of the Space Force, YES. Tim Danforth, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.