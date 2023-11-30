BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As downtown Bakersfield business owners continue to be plagued with break-ins, four food trucks are the latest to join the list after a series of break-ins.

“I was really disappointed,” said Bonnie Quiñonez, partner of Brickyard Downtown, one of four food trucks on 18th Street.

Quiñonez says all four trucks being burglarized is a major setback.

“I was really saddened for our vendors, this is their livelihood and so any hit like this could make them decide whether they are going to have Christmas or pay a bill,” said Quiñonez.

The lot has security cameras and surveillance footage shows three individuals broke into each of the businesses and stole a power washer, generator, and an ice chest. That footage has been turned over to police and the robbery is under investigation but the owner of ‘B-Town Burgerz’ Cheryl Caroma, a food truck in the lot whose generator was stolen shares that this changes everything.

“There’s that what if. Your eyes are more open, you’re being constantly aware of people, you don’t feel safe,’ said Caroma.

Quiñonez says that after seeing the costs of the damages, the businesses almost gave up.

“The immediate response is, ‘Is it worth staying in business?’ but we don’t want to let them win,” said Quiñonez.

But instead of doing that, the businesses invited the community out Thursday to unite against the crime and many showed up hoping for change.

“It’s sad I’d like to see the crime be dealt with,” said supporter Don Baker.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now they are moving forward together and with more security in place.

“We’re going to put one food in front of the other and keep helping each other out because that’s what we do,” said Caroma.