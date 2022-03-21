BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s most influential Republican lawmakers gathered in Rosedale this morning to talk about oil.

They were all unified around one message: ramp up oil production domestically, especially in Kern County.

“Ever since Gavin Newsom has become governor…. more than a 1,000 permits sit on his desk. So what does that mean? It means California, since he’s been governor, has lowered production by 20%. That’s 89,000 barrels a day,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

The Bakersfield Congressman said Newsom has made killing the oil industry part of his platform as he tries to make the transition to renewable forms of energy.

In his State of the State address earlier this month, Governor Newsom reiterated that he will not allow more drilling in California, saying he would be “repeating the mistakes of the past.”

We asked: Is Governor Gavin Newsom to blame for California’s high gas prices?

Out of over 1,000 participants, 62 percent of respondents said no and 38 percent said yes.

“He certainly isn’t helping. His restrictions on oil production have hurt overall. But voters voted yes to continue the gas tax, which has certainly hurt. If you voted yes, you can’t complain about the higher prices in CA that average a dollar more than every other state. That’s not all on Ukraine or Biden.” Mark Armendariz, Facebook user