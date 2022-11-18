BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local leaders from across California have been summoned to Sacramento to meet with Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss homelessness. Newsom says he halted funding for plans to address the issue across California because cities weren’t aggressive enough in their plans to address the issue.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously spoke out against the decision, saying Newsom is putting lives on the line. More than 100 city and county leaders RSVPd to today’s event, with dozens attending in person and some attending virtually.

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.