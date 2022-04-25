BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Elon Musk has reached a deal to buy Twitter.

The company announced today its board of directors unanimously agreed to Musk’s offer to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion. Once the sale is closed, Twitter will become a privately held company.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of Space-X, has been critical of Twitter’s handling of its platform and how it regulates free speech.

In March, he bought a major stake in the company and briefly agreed to join its board of directors before making an initial offer to buy in April. The company started to seriously consider Musk’s bid after he filed a securities document showing he had obtained financing agreements worth $46.5 billion.

We asked: Is Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter a good thing?

With 481 votes, 71 percent said Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is a good thing and 29 percent said it wasn’t.

“No, it was fine the way it was. But it says more about where priorities are if one man can purchase an entire billion dollar corporation.” Angel Christian Leyva, Facebook user