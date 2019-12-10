Is CALM Holiday Lights show best in the US? USA Today to reveal best zoo light show vote results Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum’s Holiday Lights display is one of the best you’ll see all season, but how does it rank against other zoo light shows around the country?

On Dec. 13, USA Today will rveal how people voted in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice 10 Best for the year.

CALM’s Holiday Lights Spectacular was entered in the contest for Best Zoo Light Shows.

You can see CALM’s light show on display every night starting at 5:30 p.m. Gates close at 8:30 p.m.

The show runs at CALM through Jan. 4, 2020.