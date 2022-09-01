BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden took to the podium tonight for a primetime speech in Philadelphia.

While the White House is billing it as an official address, the president is expected to return to his central campaign message about the “battle for the soul of the nation.” A senior administration official said that Biden will address what he calls threats to democracy from MAGA Republicans. The president will speak out against “a movement that does not recognize free and fair elections, a movement that increasingly is talking about violence in response to actions that they don’t like or don’t agree with, which is not the way democracies behave,” the official added.

We wanted to know: Is American democracy under threat?

Out of 580 responses Thursday, 88% said they do agree that American democracy is under threat. Thank you to everyone who participated and responded.

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.