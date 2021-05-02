Iraq War veterans honored with new memorial at Lengthwise Brewing Company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local organization recognized Iraq War veterans with a special memorial on Saturday.

Local veterans organization The Fraternity of the Ruptured Duck honored veterans from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom with a granite and bronze memorial installed at Lengthwise Brewing Company in southwest Bakersfield.

“We appreciate the community’s support and welcome all…to visit and honor one of many of Kern County’s beautiful tributes to our service men and women and remembrance of those who have served on and after 9/11, the Global war on Terror, Operation enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and other locations worldly,” the organization said. “It is our goal to help expand the veteran’s social circle of those affected by the war on terror and its compounding effects.”

For more information about the organization, visit thefrd.org.