Inyokern fire consumes multiple homes, structures

INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire that consumed multiple homes and structures in Inyokern this afternoon.

The incident happened around 11:34 a.m. in the 6400 block of 3 Pines Canyon Road, near Saddle Street. KCFD says vegetation, rail cars and mobile homes were all caught in the fire. High winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour in the area increased difficulty with getting the fire under control, according to the department.

KCFD says 32 firefighters were on scene. The California City Fire Department, China Lake Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Liberty Ambulance all assisted with the fire.

The department says no injuries were reported. Fire crews estimate several hours are still needed to get the blaze under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.