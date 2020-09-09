Investigators returning property to Tehachapi woman charged with murder in ex’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are returning some of the property seized from a Tehachapi woman last year after they arrested her on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of her ex.

Detectives are returning Wendy Howard’s cellphones, and in about a month she should receive computers seized during the investigation into the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Kelly Rees Pitts in June of last year. Howard is out on bail.

Howard said the shooting occurred after she confronted Pitts over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents. She told police she and Pitts, who arrived at her house on Appaloosa Court to drop off his grandson, were arguing when he drove over her foot with his all-terrain vehicle.

Feeling threatened, Howard pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him, she told investigators. Pitts suffered a gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, another through the center of his neck and a bullet graze to his cheek.

Howard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is next due in court Oct. 23.