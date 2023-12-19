BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arson investigators have released images of a person of interest in a fire that forced the evacuation and brief closure of a Kohl’s store last week in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said the woman seen on surveillance cameras was in the area where a fire to a clothing rack began at around 4 p.m. in the store at 5385 Gosford Road, on Dec. 12.

Investigators said the store was evacuated and was closed for several hours.

Person of interest / Photo: Bakersfield Fire Department

The woman was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater, tan pants, black and white tennis shoes and a black purse. She had dark hair extending past her shoulders, investigators said. The woman was seen leaving the store with two teenage minors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 661-326-3691.