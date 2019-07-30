Investigations continue into alleged sexual misconduct by Fresno Diocese priests

No charges to be filed against McFarland native Fr. Raul Diaz

A Central Valley priest with ties to McFarland will have no charges filed against him after a sexual misconduct investigation, while an investigation of alleged rape by a Bakersfield priest continues.

Fr. Raul Diaz’s case resulted in no charges filed against him by the Tulare County District Attorney.

Diaz was placed on leave in May after someone reported possible inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Diaz is a McFarland native who served at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Dinuba.

The Diocese of Fresno will conduct its own investigation to determine whether Diaz will be allowed to preach again.

Meanwhile, Fr. Miguel Flores of St. Joseph’s Church remains under investigation.

Flores was placed on leave in April following accusations of sexually abusing and threatening a 16-year-old office assistant in Hanford and Tranquility in 2002.

Flores was originally declared innocent in the case, but new information caused the diocese to reopen the investigation.