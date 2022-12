BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a Highway 99 offramp early Saturday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the first call about the body on the Hosking Avenue offramp came just before 5 a.m.

CHP and Caltrans shut down the ramp for several hours for the investigation. It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident or how the body got there. 17 News has reached out to CHP for more information.