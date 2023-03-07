BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child’s death at a home in Lamont remains under investigation Tuesday.

A neighbor spoke with17 News about the death investigation in Lamont on Monday saying the child was an 8-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Stobaugh Street around 7:30 a.m. Monday and medical crews were called to the scene.

Officials confirmed a child at the home was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s death is being investigated as suspicious, according to KCSO. The coroner will release the name, cause and manner of death at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.