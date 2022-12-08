BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said.

Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield Police Department about a year.

Early Oct. 23, police were dispatched to a report of four people using a hammer to break into a business on White Lane, police said. Gonzalez and Cantu chased two of the suspects to an apartment complex.

The officers used force including multiple baton strikes as they arrested the teen boys, according to surveillance footage. Video of the incident was uploaded to social media platforms.

The teens received medical care at the scene and were taken to a hospital for medical clearance before booking, police said.