Investigation into alleged misuse of funds by Kern County Fair officials is ongoing, prosecutors say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 10 months since 17 News first broke the story alleging Kern County Fair officials misused and mismanaged hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funds, the District Attorney’s office says an investigation remains ongoing.

A state audit brought to light last September allegations that fair employees worked on side projects while on state time and used state credit cards to purchase illegal out-of-state trips, lavish meals, wasteful tips and alcohol.

DA’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel on Monday provided no further comment on the investigation.