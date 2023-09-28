BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is expected to see a high amount of backyard mosquitos, or ‘ankle biters,’ in the coming three weeks, according to Terry Knight with Kern Mosquito and Vector Control.

Kern’s cooler weather might be to blame.

“Why is it getting everyone’s attention? Well they are aggressive, they’re small, they live and hide around our homes they feed primarily on humans and they bite multiple times and they are absolutely nobody’s friend,” Knight said.

Kern Mosquito and Vector Control encourages all homeowners and renters to patrol their yards weekly and get rid of any standing water. Big or small.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can breed in just a small bottle cap amount of water in just one week.

There are four human cases of West Nile in Kern and that number could increase.

Knight said community members can expect to see mosquitoes until morning temperatures drop below 45 degrees.

Until then, Kern Mosquito advises the public to protect themselves from bites by applying insect repellant with a 25% active ingredient.