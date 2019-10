KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Interstate 5 on Wednesday will be reduced to one lane in both directions for stretches between the Kings County line and Twisselman Road.

Caltrans said the lane closures will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadway maintenance operations.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes during project work hours. Those traveling through the area are reminded to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment.