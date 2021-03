BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interstate 5 and Highway 58 were shut by the California Highway Patrol due to snowy conditions Monday evening.

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions, northbound at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound at Grapevine Road, according to Caltrans.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 CLOSED both directions due to snow. Northbound at Parker Rd in Castaic. Southbound at Grapvine Rd in #KernCounty. Duration unknown. Seek alternate routes. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/7vEnCzw5BF — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 16, 2021

Highway 58 was closed about four miles east of the intersection of Edison and Towerline roads to Highway 14.