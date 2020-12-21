Interstate 5 currently closed in Castaic due to crash involving overturned big rig

CASTAIC, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes on southbound Interstate 5 south of Templin Highway in Castaic are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The California Highway Patrol said a big rig carrying lettuce overturned early this morning and that at least two other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at this time what caused the truck to overturn or whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

The department said it is unknown at this time how long the I-5 in the area will be closed. Traffic has been diverted to Highway 138.