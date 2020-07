UPDATE (4:21 p.m.) — Northbound I-5 has reopened but the southbound lanes remain closed, Caltrans said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interstate 5 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes just south of Twisselman Road, authorities said.

At least two vehicles were involved, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans is advising motorists to take an alternate route. There was no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.