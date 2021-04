BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed at the Grapevine due to a brush fire, according to Caltrans.

The fire broke out after a crash at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said. Officers said a hay truck lost its load and a trailer was upside down, according to CHP.

HAY!

We have I-5 closed at the base of the Grapevine due to a spilled load of hay in all lanes and a fire between the north and southbound lanes. Kern County Fire Department is on scene and in control of the fire. Caltrans is enroute with equipment for a quick cleanup. pic.twitter.com/TIfw5knFMA — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 20, 2021

Southbound lanes are briefly closed to get equipment to the scene to clean up debris and fluid, officers said.