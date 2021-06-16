2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on Interstate 5 at Hwy. 43

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed and two were injured in a collision on Interstate 5 at Highway 43 this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said shortly after 11 a.m., a vehicle overturned, causing two people to be ejected from the vehicle and suffer fatal injuries. Two other occupants in the vehicle suffered major and minor injuries.

The area was closed but is back open as of 2:23 p.m., according to the CHP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News