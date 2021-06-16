2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on Interstate 5 at Hwy. 43

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed and two were injured in a collision on Interstate 5 at Highway 43 this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said shortly after 11 a.m., a vehicle overturned, causing two people to be ejected from the vehicle and suffer fatal injuries. Two other occupants in the vehicle suffered major and minor injuries.

The area was closed but is back open as of 2:23 p.m., according to the CHP.