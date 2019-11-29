Interstate 5 between Castaic and Bakersfield now open in both directions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interstate 5 between Castaic and Bakersfield is now open in both directions, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and drive slowly.

“Thank you to everyone working this Thanksgiving to keep the roads safe!” CHP Mojave tweeted.

Caltrans is urging those planning on traveling this evening to observe the following tips: