BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Road work at a busy intersection in southwest Bakersfield on Saturday is expected to cause traffic delays.

City officials said the intersection of Gosford Road and Stockdale Highway will need to be closed for much of Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews work on repaving the road.

Motorists are advised to use caution through the area, plan ahead for travel time or avoid the area altogether using alternate routes.

Officials said detours will be in place at Gosford Road and Ming Avenue, Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue, Stockdale Highway and Ashe Road and Stockdale Highway and Old River Road.

Access to homes in the area will be allowed for residents, officials said in a statement.