BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash that killed at least one person has forced a road closure at Highways 33 and 46 in western Kern County.

The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. in Blackwells Corner at the intersection of Highways 33 and 46, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A U-Haul truck towing a vehicle collided into the rear of a semi truck carrying liquified petroleum, according to the incident page.

Caltrans says the intersection at Highway 33 and Highway 46 is closed for emergency and hazmat crews and there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.