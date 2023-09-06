BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans without known family will be memorialized at the Bakersfield National Cemetery later this month.

Military honors and bagpipes will be displayed on Sept. 20, when a number of veterans will be honored once more before their final resting place at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Everyone is welcome to come pay respects and act as step-in family members for these national heroes at 10 a.m. The cemetery is located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd.

The service will include pre-ceremony music, bagpipes, a eulogy and the playing of “Taps”. As hard as Veteran Affairs works to find kin of dead veterans, this service gives the soldiers their dignified burial they deserve with military honors and their “Veteran and Community Family” present.