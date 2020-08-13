Internet hot-spot problems will delay opening of Bakersfield City schools. Instruction start date pushed back to Aug. 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Internet hotspot connectivity problems will postpone the opening of the Bakersfield City School District, which had been set for Monday.

The district voted Wednesday to push back the start date to Aug. 24.

Here is what the district said in its notice of the emergency meeting:

We were informed today that a majority of our 30,000 students would not have access to internet connectivity due to a delay in the delivery of hot spots from our service provider.

“This delay precludes us from continuing with our opening of school operations including the online orientation with parents on Friday, August 14 as planned.

“Due to the need to immediately delay the start of orientation and instruction and to notify parents and staff of this delay, we are calling an emergency meeting of the Bakersfield City School District.”

The district said it had only received a fraction of the hotspots it was expecting from a “well-known internet provider.”

“As BCSD is committed to ensuring equity, to make sure every student has the support they need to

be successful, we cannot proceed with our current return to school schedule as we know

there are students who will not be able to login to virtual learning on the first day of school

without a hotspot,” the district said in a statement following Wednesday’s vote.

The meeting may be observed here.