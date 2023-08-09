BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are tribes that have shaped the soil surrounding us and have enriched the nation with their culture, and a student coalition at California State University, Bakersfield is bringing awareness to Indigenous people in Kern County.

With August 9 being International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples Day, it’s important to remember that the tribes of the Chumash Indians, Shoshonean and Yokuts were tribes that were originally residents across San Joaquin Valley.

However, misconceptions often surround what an Indigenous person might look like. Through Hollywood renditions and other misleading images, many people don’t understand that indigenous people are still among us – even in Kern County.

Kaley Brown Soren is a digital content producer at KGET-17 and has seen these situations happen first hand. She was a part of California State University Bakersfield’s first-ever Native and Indigenous Commencement Ceremony after being a part of the Coalition.

“In April of 2022, the club was started by David Silva, who is the founder and was the president of the club before he graduated in 2023,” Brown Soren said.

When she was younger, Brown Soren was told by her peers not to pursue her tribe. This is something that a lot of younger Indigenous people see often regarding their cultures. CSUB’s Native and Indigenous Student Coalition gave students a voice, and perhaps other California State Universities will follow suit.

Brown Soren hopes that it brings more awareness to the issues at hand.

“We’re very much here and we have a lot of issues facing our community at the moment. We have missing and murdered indigenous women. We have pipelines that are being built on Indigenous reservations without our tribe’s consent,” Brown Soren said.

For more information on the ceremony held, visit the CSUB website.