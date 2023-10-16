BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Astronomical Society is set to host an International Observe the Moon Night at Riverwalk Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The community is invited to see the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn through a telescope for free, according to event organizers.

The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

NASA says if you are unable to participate in an event Saturday night there are still multiple ways to celebrate and watch the moon.

Officials say you can celebrate by:

Looking up at the moon

Looking through a telescope or binoculars

Photographing the moon

Relaxing on your couch

Touching the topography

Make and admire moon art

Listening to the moon

Taking a virtual field trip to the moon

Seeing the moon through the eyes of a spacecraft

Observing the moon throughout the year

For more information on International Observe the Moon Night head to the NASA website.