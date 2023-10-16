BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Astronomical Society is set to host an International Observe the Moon Night at Riverwalk Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.
The community is invited to see the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn through a telescope for free, according to event organizers.
The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
NASA says if you are unable to participate in an event Saturday night there are still multiple ways to celebrate and watch the moon.
Officials say you can celebrate by:
- Looking up at the moon
- Looking through a telescope or binoculars
- Photographing the moon
- Relaxing on your couch
- Touching the topography
- Make and admire moon art
- Listening to the moon
- Taking a virtual field trip to the moon
- Seeing the moon through the eyes of a spacecraft
- Observing the moon throughout the year
For more information on International Observe the Moon Night head to the NASA website.