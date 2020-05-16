Interim McFarland city manager Pennell to resign for health reasons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six months ago, he stepped in to help a struggling city, but now, McFarland interim city manager Larry Pennell says he’s stepping down.

In a resignation letter, Pennell said he needs to focus on his health, noting he’ll undergo spine surgery and months of rehab this summer in Los Angeles.

In an interview Friday with 17 News’ Eytan Wallace, Pennell said he was grateful to have worked on various projects during his tenure including the addition of a temporary police facility and the annexation of roughly 2,200 acres of land set to be used as retail space and a distribution center.

“I am pleased with the progress that I was able to make, but I could only make this progress with the support of the city council and the management team I worked with… I think the course we charted is a good one. I’m optimistic for McFarland,” Pennell said.

Pennell’s career spans five decades, leading various Valley cities like Arvin and Wasco.

Last year, he stepped in as McFarland’s city manager after John Wooner was found dead in the Kern River.

The McFarland City Council has not announced who will replace Pennell.