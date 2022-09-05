BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The intensifying heat wave is hammering California.

Power grid watchdogs say the system is stressed to the limit and without aggressive power conservation at home and work, blackouts may be the only option available. All this, as all of us, are just trying to keep our cool.

Flex alerts are important and need to be followed if you want your power to stay on.

“We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave,” Elliot Mainzer the president of California ISO said. “Forecasted demand from Monday and Tuesday is at all time record levels and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly.”

With the intense heat people are staying indoors this Labor Day holiday.

“Oh it’s feels like it’s burning my skin it’s really hot,” Nico Garcia a Bakersfield native said. “Today I’m trying to do some DIY stuff from the house, and to stay inside and stay cool.”

The ongoing flex alert has been extended from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. People at home are going to need to get creative with how to stay cool.

“You as Californians have a role to play. Monitoring that thermostat particularly after 4 p.m.,” Brian Ferguson the California state director of crisis communications said.

Power grid operators say conservation efforts have been good so far, but it’s still not enough, we are still behind the curve and we need to double down on energy conservation.

“This is a record setting heat wave and trims of temperatures in duration and end this is the time we’re here in California we really do need to step up and work together to meet that demand curve,” Mainzer said. “We need two to three times as much conservation as we’ve been experiencing to keep the power on with this historically high temperature.”

Bakersfield locals said they’re worried they might lose power over the next coming days.

“I’m a little worried I hope it doesn’t happen,” Garcia said. “It happened to us at the beginning of summer our power went out and you know we had to stay in a hotel for a couple days. “



During this flex alert, you’re asked to keep thermostats set at 78 degrees or higher. You should also avoid using large appliances like your dishwasher, washing machines and oven.