Instagram photo contest to be held Saturday at Red Rock Canyon State Park

CANTIL, Calif. (KGET) — Put your Instagram skills to the test at Red Rock Canyon State Park on Saturday as 100 years of scenic fanciful place names is celebrated.

The grand prize is a $200 REI gift card.

Additionally, gift cards of $100 for first place and $50 for second place will be awarded in the categories of selfies, scenics and wildlife.

The photo contest is part of the park’s 25th anniversary celebration of the passing of the California Desert Protection Act.

Photos are to be taken after 10 a.m. the day of the event at designated historic sites indicated on an event map that will be distributed to participants upon registration.

Participation is free, and limited to the first 300 people registered between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the park’s visitor center.

