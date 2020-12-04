Inspectors shut Bakersfield market after finding ‘severe buildup’ of rodent droppings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inspectors closed a market earlier this week after finding a “severe buildup” of rodent droppings, and debris on fan guards inside a walk-in refrigerator.

Roy’s Market on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard was shut Monday, according to Kern County Public Health. Inspectors found droppings around and on top of prepackaged food items.

The market remained open despite a vermin infestation, and employees failed to recognize health risks associated with rodent droppings and urine in locations where food is sold, officials said.

The market reopened Friday.