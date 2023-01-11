BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A petition has been approved to create an innovative charter school catering to the needs of aspiring students in Bakersfield.

Board members of the Kern County Board of Education voted 5-2 to approve a petition to create The Central Academy of Arts and Technology (CAAT). The TK-12 charter school will integrate arts and technology education and offer classes in coding, multimedia design and other electronic arts fields.

During the meeting, Superintendent Mary Barlow showed support for innovative charter school education.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation and several others voiced opposition during the meeting, urging the board to vote “no” on the charter school due to the lack of programming and staff for English Language learners and students with disabilities.

The board will partner with CAAT petitioners to address any outstanding issues of concern and make a presentation at the February meeting outlining the next steps.

The CAAT school will be located downtown although no location has been secured at this time.