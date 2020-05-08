Inmate stabbed to death in Delano prison

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 50-year-old inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was stabbed to death by three other inmates, authorities said.

Robert Beltran was attacked the morning of May 1 as he left his cell in Facility A of the prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officers used chemical agents to end the assault.

Beltran was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his head, back, chest and abdomen.

In prison since Oct. 20, 1989, Beltran was admitted from Los Angeles County and serving life with the possibility of parole for attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping, CDCR said.

His assailants were identified by CDCR as Charles Garibay, Rafael Navarro and Guillermo Navarro. Officials said they used inmate-manufactured weapons in the attack, and officers recovered four weapons at the scene.

Garibay, 34, was received from Los Angeles County on July 17, 2007, to serve a 46-year sentence for assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, attempted carjacking and attempted second-degree murder.

Rafael Navarro, 32, was received from Los Angeles County on March 13, 2008, with a 25-year sentence for second-degree armed robbery with gang enhancements.

Guillermo Navarro, 38, was received from Los Angeles County on Aug. 23, 2007, to serve a life-with-parole sentence for first-degree murder.