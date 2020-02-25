Inmate serving life sentence in Vacaville for murdering five teen girls dies of natural causes

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murdering five teenage girls died of natural causes at California Medical Facility on Monday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 72-year-old Roy Lewis Norris died at 8:40 p.m. Norris had been serving a 45-year-to-life sentence from Los Angeles County for four counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, two counts of forcible rape and robbery.

Between June 24 and Nov. 20, 1979, Norris and his crime partner Lawrence Sigmond Bittaker, kidnapped, raped, tortured and murdered five teenage girls, the CDCR said.. Norris was on parole at the time after serving time for a conviction from San Diego County for assault with a deadly weapon and rape.

The two were responsible for the June 14, 1979, death of 16-year-old Lucinda Lynn Schaefer; the July 8, 1979, death of 18-year-old Andrea Joy Hall; the Sept. 2, 1979, deaths of 15-year-old Jacqueline Doris Gilliam, 15 and 13-year-old Jacqueline Leah Lamp; and the Oct. 31, 1979, death of 16-year-old Shirley Lynette Ledford.

The bodies of Schaefer and Hall were never recovered, according to the CDCR.

Norris pleaded guilty to all counts in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty and because he cooperated and testified against Bittaker. Norris was sentenced on April 28, 1981. He had been in state prison since May 8, 1981, the CDCR said.

Bittaker was found guilty by a Los Angeles County jury on all 26 counts against him including five counts of murder, five counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, rape, oral copulation, sodomy and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to death on March 22, 1981.

He was admitted to California’s death row on March 30, 1981 and died at San Quentin State Prison on Dec. 13, 2019, according to the CDCR.