Inmate injured in Delano prison fight has died from his injuries, officials confirm

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) ― A Kern Valley State Prison inmate who was injured in an attack by a cellmate has died of his injuries, officials confirmed.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Noah Rutherford, 50, died from injuries he sustained in a Nov. 29 attack by his cellmate in KVSP’s Short-Term Restricted Housing Unit. He was transported to an outside hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 2.

Officials are now investigating the death as a homicide, the CDCR said.

His cellmate at the time of the attack, Steven Law, has been identified as the suspect. Law, 47, was received on March 20, 2018, from Tulare County to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree robbery, a second-strike offense, with personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

He received an additional six-year sentence, to be served consecutive to his initial sentence, for another count of second-degree robbery by a second striker.

Law has been placed in segregated housing at the prison pending an investigation into his involvement.

Rutherford was admitted from Los Angeles County on Jan. 4, 2018, to serve a 30-year sentence for 18 counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14 with force/violence/fear.