DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate found unresponsive at North Kern State Prison two weeks ago has died, according to a coroner’s release.

Ruben Joseph Barela, 49, died Thursday at Kern Medical, and an autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death, according to the coroner’s office.

Barela was found unresponsive at the prison on Nov. 29.