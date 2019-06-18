Inmate dies three months after being attacked by cellmate at Delano prison

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison who was attacked by his cellmate in March has died, according to prison officials.

Ryan Galindo, 40, died Tuesday morning after spending three months at a long-term care facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was received by CDCR in May 2014 to serve a six-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His cellmate, Erik Morales, 40, was received in June 2005 to serve life without parole for first-degree murder, officials said.

Just after 8:30 p.m. March 18, Morales attacked Galindo while in their cell, according to CDCR. Officers went to the cell and ordered Morales to stop. He complied.

Galindo suffered severe head trauma and was taken to the prison’s Triage and Treatment area, and then transported to an outside hospital, according to CDCR. He was later transferred to a long-term care facility, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.