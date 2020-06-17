Injured puppy taken in by Marley’s Mutts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An injured puppy found by Kern County Animal Services will be taken in by Marley’s Mutts.

The puppy was picked up by KCAS’s field staff on Tuesday and was brought in for a medical evaluation after she was found with multiple fractures on her face and head.

In a Facebook post, the shelter team said they are not sure what happened to the puppy.

The team at Kern County Animal Services reached out to Marley’s Mutts, a local dog rescue, to take her in so she can get the care she needs.