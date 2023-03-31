BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was airlifted by Kern County Fire Department crews after crashing in a remote area near the Pacific Crest Trail, southeast of Tehachapi Thursday morning.

According to a release from KCFD, Helicopter 407 was requested to an off-road vehicle accident just before 11 a.m. Officials received GPS coordinates from people accompanying the injured motorcyclist and confirmed the crash happened in a remote area with limited vehicle access.

Helicopter 407 located the injured rider on a steep hillside at the top of Bean Canyon, east of Oak Creek.

A Helicopter 407 rescue worker was lowered down the scene by using a hoist and assessed the rider. Due to the rider’s injuries, he was placed in a stokes basket and lifted to safety, KCFD said.

The patient was then flown to a landing zone on Backus Road and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not immediately known.