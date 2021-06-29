Injured coyote finds forever home at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum welcomed a new coyote into their family.

CALM announced on social media Tuesday that Sandy the coyote came to them through their Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Sandy was found with facial trauma after she had been hit by parts of a birdshot. Sandy was then transferred to the zoo after her treatment.

The zoo always releases animals back into the wild if they can, but because of Sandy’s injuries, she would likely not survive on her own. Instead, she has found her forever home at CALM.

CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has released thousands of animals back into the wild and given sanctuary to hundreds of animals who could not survive on their own, according to their website.

To learn more about CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and how to help the zoo provide care to animals like Sandy, visit calmzo.org/cwrc.

