Infrared video shows Stagecoach Fire hotspots at night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Infrared cameras above the Stagecoach Fire south of Havilah show hotspots burning at night as firefighters continue to put out the massive blaze.

The Kern County Fire Department shared the infrared video Friday with 17 News. The video shows the area burning to the west of Red Mountain, about 13 miles south of Havilah.

The aircraft equipped with infrared technology are used to survey the fires. The operators then give that information to crews on the ground. The infrared acts as an extra, powerful set of eyes to help firefighters where they are needed most.

More than 800 firefighters are battling the wildfire from the ground and above.

As of Friday evening, the Stagecoach Fire has burned 7,000 acres and destroyed 13 structures since Aug. 4.