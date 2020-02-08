Information from Kern County DA leads to arrest of man suspected in Illinois kidnapping of 1-year-old

Dallas Copeland was arrested in Illinois on Feb. 6, 2020 in connection to the kidnapping of a 1-year-old. / Photo: Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Illinois officials say information from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office led to the arrest of a man suspected in the kidnapping a 1-year-old child.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said the Kern County DA’s Office told them Thursday evening that a warrant was issued for 27-year-old Dallas Copeland and that Copeland could be in their jurisdiction with a 1-year-old involved in a child abduction case.

Deputies arrived at a home in Bunker Hill, Illinois and said they found the 1-year-old with Copeland and arrested Copeland.

The 1-year-old was taken into protective custody, Macoupin County officials said.

According to Kern County court records, Copeland was sentenced to three years of probation in 2018 for identity theft and drug possession. He was recently charged on new misdemeanors including driving without a license and drug possession violating his parole.