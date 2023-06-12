DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A cemetery is a place where many people go in search of a peaceful time but for a cemetery in Delano, it has become the contrary.

North Kern Cemetery is the only option for residents in Delano to lay their loved ones to rest. Some people now say they are worried about its future.

Cemetery Manager Jorge Jaime told 17 News this is only the beginning of what has happened at the cemetery.

Jaime says from barbecues to fireworks and even some shootings, with a fatal victim, have happened in the cemetery.

Although it is the responsibility of those who visit the place, Jaime asks the community to stay vigilant and report to the police if they see suspicious activity going on.

Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis confirms so far this year only one call has been made to police for alcohol in the cemetery. He says many incidents are probably not being reported.

“Respectfully, this is a place to kind of keep the peace. We get it, you want to visit your loved one, do so in a respectful manner that won’t obstruct another family visiting as well. If you want to do that partying, let’s leave that partying at home,” Jaime said.

“She’s had her cross taken, flowers get thrown away so that’s acceptable. But…just… I don’t know… Just some things that have been taken it’s like we put them for a reason. One of her angels has been taken so it just, it sucks,” someone who only identified as Desiree said.

Some proposals from community members are increasing security in the area and asking police to patrol around more frequently.

Jaime also asks visiting families to not only be respectful to their loved ones but to the surrounding public who also seek a peaceful time during their visit.

The City of Delano will hold a meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the 11th Avenue Community Center to open communication between the community, city officials, and managers of the cemetery.